Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,247 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $121.61 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $461.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

