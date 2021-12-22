Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.45

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 8328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Separately, HSBC raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

Get Edenred alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.