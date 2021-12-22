eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $310.11 million, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

