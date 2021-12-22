Elamachain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $595,148.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006744 BTC.

About Elamachain

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

