Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,503 shares of company stock worth $41,827,006. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.58. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

