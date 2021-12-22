Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.41

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 11611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $97,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.