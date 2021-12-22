Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.8% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $465.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day moving average of $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

