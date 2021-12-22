Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). 4,074,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,158,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.59 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67.

In other news, insider Hayden Locke acquired 303,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,274.82 ($28,107.83). Also, insider Rupert Joy acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,890.61).

About Emmerson (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

