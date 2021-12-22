Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$58.00. The stock traded as low as C$43.31 and last traded at C$44.93, with a volume of 32242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

