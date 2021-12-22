Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0770 on Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $176,420.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00278943 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003602 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

