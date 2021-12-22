Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%.
Shares of EBF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36. Ennis has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $500.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.