Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of EBF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36. Ennis has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $500.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

