Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

