Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

