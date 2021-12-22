Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 420,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.14 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

