Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.