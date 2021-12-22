Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
NVST stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $46.52.
In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
