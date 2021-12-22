Equal (EQL) Market Capitalization Reaches $416,150.25

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $416,150.25 and approximately $2,055.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00209544 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

