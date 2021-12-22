Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $35,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,168,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Etsy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Etsy by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

