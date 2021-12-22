Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,227. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,393. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

