Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Raises Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hooker Furniture worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

HOFT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $268.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.