Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 14,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,361. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

