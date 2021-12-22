Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

