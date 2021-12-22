Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

