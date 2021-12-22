Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.