Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Up 5.3%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 2,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 592,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.