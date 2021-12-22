FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $476.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.