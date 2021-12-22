FansTime Price Up 17.2% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $296,098.09 and approximately $45,896.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006788 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

