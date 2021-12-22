Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Financial Comparison

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -359.66% -28.25% -20.45% Passage Bio N/A -44.40% -41.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fate Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82 Passage Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $108.06, suggesting a potential upside of 70.71%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $30.57, suggesting a potential upside of 361.11%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 192.32 -$173.39 million ($2.12) -29.86 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($3.38) -1.96

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

