Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Down 0.9%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. Approximately 1,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FURCF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.