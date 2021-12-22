Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

NYSE FRT opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

