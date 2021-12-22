FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.5% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 193.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.37. 14,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

