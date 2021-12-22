FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Up 7.6%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. 11,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 431,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,021,000.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

