Financial Comparison: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alkami Technology and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 DocuSign 1 7 9 0 2.47

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus target price of $41.43, suggesting a potential upside of 107.66%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $248.56, suggesting a potential upside of 61.15%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than DocuSign.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and DocuSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DocuSign $1.45 billion 21.00 -$243.27 million ($0.58) -265.93

Alkami Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A DocuSign -5.72% -9.12% -0.99%

Summary

Alkami Technology beats DocuSign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

