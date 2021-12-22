Financial Comparison: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $26.24 million 2.86 -$2.75 million $1.42 11.29 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dacotah Banks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peoples Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 26.59% 7.22% 0.91% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Peoples Financial and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Peoples Financial pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peoples Financial beats Dacotah Banks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

