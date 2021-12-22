Financial Survey: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Kirkland Lake Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.15 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.44 $787.71 million $3.31 12.51

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and Kirkland Lake Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kirkland Lake Gold 1 2 5 0 2.50

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus price target of $62.39, suggesting a potential upside of 50.63%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold 34.70% 17.70% 12.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Kirkland Lake Gold on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

