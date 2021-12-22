Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Director Acquires $649,993.00 in Stock

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Director Nicholas Haft acquired 63,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $649,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FNCH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth $8,271,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

