First Community Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for First Community in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.35 on Monday. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 430.3% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

