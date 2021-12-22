First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Financial by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.