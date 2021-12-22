First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 584,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $65.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

