First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after acquiring an additional 715,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,368,000 after buying an additional 595,399 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,624,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

