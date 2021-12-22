First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 17,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

