First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.