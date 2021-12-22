First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of FDEU stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
