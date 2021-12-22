First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading 1.7% Higher

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.38. 2,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.