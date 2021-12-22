First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.54

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 177584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,486,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,713,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 104,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

