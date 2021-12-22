First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FMY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 6,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.