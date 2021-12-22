First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FMY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 6,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

