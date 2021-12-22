First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,553. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39.

