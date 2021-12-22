First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($3.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Wave BioPharma.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

Several research firms have commented on FWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:FWBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,056. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

