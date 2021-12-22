FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.40

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

FGROY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

