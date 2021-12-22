FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.40

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

