Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

