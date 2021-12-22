Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 10,456 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

